Overview

Dr. John Phu, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Phu works at North Penn Surgical Associates in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.