Dr. John Phu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Phu, MD
Dr. John Phu, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
North Penn Surgical Associates125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 310, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Needed a hernia repair. Searched around. Kept coming back to Dr. Phu. Met with him. Intelligent, articulate, personable, and takes all the time you need to understand the process. Surgery was a breeze. In and home in 4 hours. Mild pain. Very manageable. almost gone in a week. If I had to have another, this is the Doctor to see.
About Dr. John Phu, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1346503141
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- General Surgery
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Phu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Phu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Phu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phu has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Phu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phu.
