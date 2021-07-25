Dr. John Pinnella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinnella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pinnella, MD
Overview of Dr. John Pinnella, MD
Dr. John Pinnella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Pinnella's Office Locations
South Florida Center for Cosmetic Surgery915 Middle River Dr Ste 213, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 565-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Pinnella, MD
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinnella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinnella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinnella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinnella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinnella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinnella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.