Dr. John Presson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Presson works at FAMILY PRACTICE ASSOCIATES in Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.