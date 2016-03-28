Dr. Prince Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Prince Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Prince Jr, MD
Dr. John Prince Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Prince Jr works at
Dr. Prince Jr's Office Locations
Statcare Pulmonary Consultants2240 Sutherland Ave Ste 103, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-8831
- 2 10904 Kingston Pike Ste 103, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 588-8831
StatCare Pulmonary Consultants6473 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-8831
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have asthma, and allergies trigger flare-ups of asthmatic bronchitis. Dr Prince does an excellent job of helping me manage this condition, which allows me to do what I enjoy doing. A few years ago, I was struggling with shortness of breath after just walking a short distance on flat ground. Went to Dr Prince and he pulled me out of this condition when other doctors could not. Excellent doctor. Would recommend him highly.
About Dr. John Prince Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1861501991
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prince Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prince Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prince Jr has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prince Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Prince Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prince Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prince Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prince Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.