Dr. John Prior, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prior is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Prior, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Prior, DO
Dr. John Prior, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Prior works at
Dr. Prior's Office Locations
-
1
American Home Care Supply Company Inc.802 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 348-0360
-
2
Dunmore Dialysis1212 Oneill Hwy, Dunmore, PA 18512 Directions (570) 558-0190
-
3
Moses Taylor Hospital700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 340-2100
-
4
Northeast Pennsylvania Nephrology Associates1300 Wheeler Ave, Dunmore, PA 18512 Directions (570) 348-0360
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prior?
Took care of my 93 y.o. Mother with kidney failure. Wonderful bedside manner. Respectful of her wishes. And most of all condition is improving.
About Dr. John Prior, DO
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1053315085
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prior has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prior accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prior has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prior works at
Dr. Prior has seen patients for Acidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prior on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Prior. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prior.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prior, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prior appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.