Dr. John Renda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Renda, MD
Dr. John Renda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Renda's Office Locations
Seema Nayyar MD Inc.200 Perrine Rd Ste 231, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 727-4774Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have been with Dr Renda since the mid 1990. He is a professional and always available when you need him. He takes his time with you and always listens. Very grateful to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. John Renda, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1447227566
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
