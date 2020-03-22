Dr. John Ricci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ricci, MD
Overview
Dr. John Ricci, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Ricci works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Center for Colon & Rectal Diseases at Great Neck900 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (432) 714-4650
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Rego Park9525 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (516) 730-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ricci is one of the best doctors. He saved me from a debilitating chronic illness by performing multiple surgeries on me. He is kind and very confident in his work. He gave me my life back and could not describe how grateful I am to have him as my doctor. 100% recommend.
About Dr. John Ricci, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851581920
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- New York University New York, Ny
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricci accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricci works at
Dr. Ricci has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fistula and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricci.
