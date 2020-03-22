Overview

Dr. John Ricci, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ricci works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Center for Colon & Rectal Diseases at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fistula and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.