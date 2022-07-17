Overview of Dr. John Rich, MD

Dr. John Rich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Rich works at Bellevue Office in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.