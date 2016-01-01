See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. John Rundback, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Rundback, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Rundback works at Peace Health Partners, PC in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ, Clifton, NJ and Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Name Hospital
    718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-3310
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Vascular Access Center of West Orange LLC
    347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 100, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 947-6586
  3. 3
    Associated Pain Specialists Spine LLC
    1429 Broad St, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 947-6586
  4. 4
    MAXIM ReGen
    2818 31st St Fl 2, Astoria, NY 11102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 395-6247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. John Rundback, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255367280
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Rundback, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rundback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rundback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rundback has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rundback.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rundback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rundback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

