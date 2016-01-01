Dr. John Rundback, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rundback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. John Rundback, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Holy Name Hospital718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3310Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Vascular Access Center of West Orange LLC347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 100, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 947-6586
Associated Pain Specialists Spine LLC1429 Broad St, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 947-6586
MAXIM ReGen2818 31st St Fl 2, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 395-6247
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
About Dr. John Rundback, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1255367280
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rundback accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rundback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
