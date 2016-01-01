Overview

Dr. John Rundback, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Rundback works at Peace Health Partners, PC in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ, Clifton, NJ and Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.