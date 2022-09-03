Dr. John Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shen, MD
Overview
Dr. John Shen, MD is a Dermatologist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Brown Medical School.
Dr. Shen works at
Locations
-
1
John T Shen MD Corp.27403 Ynez Rd Ste 106, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 526-2044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shen?
Dr Shen is very pleasant and very thorough. He is proactive regarding your skin care which is a good thing for the patient
About Dr. John Shen, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1902812159
Education & Certifications
- Brown Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shen speaks Mandarin.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.