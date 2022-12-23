See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Steamboat Springs, CO
Dr. John Sielatycki, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (40)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Sielatycki, MD

Dr. John Sielatycki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Steamboat Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Penn State University Coll Med Milton S Hershey Med Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.

Dr. Sielatycki works at Orthopaedics of Steamboat Springs in Steamboat Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sielatycki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute
    705 Marketplace Plz Ste 200, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 879-6663
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Tennova Healthcare-cleveland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 23, 2022
    After suffering from lower back pain for several years I finally decided to go ahead and have surgery performed. I met Dr. Sielatycki in Steamboat Springs in June and we scheduled a surgical visit at the Meeker Pioneers hospital in October. My results are amazing. I didn’t think I could get that well that quickly. It’s only been two months and I am already feeling so much better than I have felt for the last several years. He is extremely competent. In addition the hospital was a wonderful facility to have this type of surgery performed and I couldn’t be happier with the results. It definitely is worth the trip from Grand Junction up to Meeker to begin my journey back to wellness.
    Donald Aust DDS — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. John Sielatycki, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629335658
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    • Penn State University Coll Med Milton S Hershey Med Ctr
    Undergraduate School
    • Utah State Univeristy
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Sielatycki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sielatycki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sielatycki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sielatycki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sielatycki works at Orthopaedics of Steamboat Springs in Steamboat Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Sielatycki’s profile.

    Dr. Sielatycki has seen patients for Pathological Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sielatycki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sielatycki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sielatycki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sielatycki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sielatycki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

