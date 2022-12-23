Dr. John Sielatycki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sielatycki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sielatycki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Sielatycki, MD
Dr. John Sielatycki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Steamboat Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Penn State University Coll Med Milton S Hershey Med Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Sielatycki's Office Locations
Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute705 Marketplace Plz Ste 200, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 Directions (970) 879-6663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After suffering from lower back pain for several years I finally decided to go ahead and have surgery performed. I met Dr. Sielatycki in Steamboat Springs in June and we scheduled a surgical visit at the Meeker Pioneers hospital in October. My results are amazing. I didn’t think I could get that well that quickly. It’s only been two months and I am already feeling so much better than I have felt for the last several years. He is extremely competent. In addition the hospital was a wonderful facility to have this type of surgery performed and I couldn’t be happier with the results. It definitely is worth the trip from Grand Junction up to Meeker to begin my journey back to wellness.
About Dr. John Sielatycki, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Vanderbilt University
- Penn State University Coll Med Milton S Hershey Med Ctr
- Utah State Univeristy
- Orthopedic Surgery
