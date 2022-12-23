Overview of Dr. John Sielatycki, MD

Dr. John Sielatycki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Steamboat Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Penn State University Coll Med Milton S Hershey Med Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Sielatycki works at Orthopaedics of Steamboat Springs in Steamboat Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.