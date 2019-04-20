Overview of Dr. John Simon, MD

Dr. John Simon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Simon works at Great South Bay Surgical in West Islip, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.