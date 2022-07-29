Dr. John Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sims, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Sims, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Amarillo Bone and Joint Clinic1100 S COULTER ST, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 468-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Trinity Primary Care Clinic520 Douglas Blvd, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 606-7525
Christus Trinity Clinic - Cardiology703 S Fleishel Ave Ste 4000, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Dr Sims is my husband's doctor and he is a very caring and good doctor. He is always respectful and patient. He listens and tries to do all he can to do 1st and isn't hasty about complicated or long term decision making. He is patient and kind even when he is overloaded and exhausted.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801913710
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
