Dr. John Stancher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Stancher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6570
-
2
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6570
-
3
UT Medical Center1930 Alcoa Hwy Ste A145, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6570
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Stancher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stancher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stancher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stancher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stancher has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stancher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stancher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stancher.
