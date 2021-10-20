Dr. John Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Stern, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Stern works at
Locations
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3716
UCLA Medical Center Neurology5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 730-1694
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stern is a knowledgeable and sensitive specialist, one of the best in his team of neurologists. I have been working with him at UCLA as a patient for 3 years and my seizure activity has reduced considerably. We have tried numerous medications and I am now taking Lyrica which has been quite successful in controlling my epilepsy. Dr. Stern is always available to consult by phone and prescribe medications when needed.
About Dr. John Stern, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1164440442
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
