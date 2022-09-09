Overview

Dr. Tung Henry Tang, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. Tang works at Patient Focused Neurology in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.