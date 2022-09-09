Dr. Tung Henry Tang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tung Henry Tang, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tung Henry Tang, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Tang works at
Locations
1
Patient Focused Neurology2230 Lynn Rd Ste 350, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3832Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Simi Valley2650 Jones Way Ste 30, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 360-6212Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tang is a great neurologist. He truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Tung Henry Tang, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1700069630
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
