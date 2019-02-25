Dr. Swango has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Swango, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Swango, MD
Dr. John Swango, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ozark, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Joplin and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Swango works at
Dr. Swango's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic Orthopedics3050 E River Bluff Blvd, Ozark, MO 65721 Directions (417) 820-5610
Orthopaedic Specialists of Springfield P.c.3045 S National Ave Ste 100, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 882-1900
Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-7079
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am 3 was out from Carpal Tunnel, ulnar release surgery and I am very pleased with the outcome. Very little discomfort .
About Dr. John Swango, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013904150
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swango accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swango has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swango has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Release, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swango on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swango. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swango.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swango, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swango appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.