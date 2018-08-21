Dr. John Taddeo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taddeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Taddeo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Taddeo's Office Locations
Jeffrey A. Halpert Dpm LLC5625 RIDGE RD, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 884-4100
Parma Community General Hospital7007 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was extremely friendly and helped with any questions I had. Waiting time was minimal both in waiting room and office. Dr. Taddio was very informative, explained in detail my injury and showed me my X-rays. He told me what to expect as far as pain and the boot I would have to wear. I felt very comfortable with him and he spoke to me in terms that I could understand, I would definitely recommend Dr. Taddeo to all my friends.
About Dr. John Taddeo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taddeo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taddeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Taddeo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taddeo.
