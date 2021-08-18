Dr. John Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Tan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Standford Medical School
Dr. Tan works at
North Texas Heart Center - North Central Expressway11970 N Central Expy Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 807-7750Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
North Texas Heart Center - McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 807-7749
North Texas Heart Center - Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 308, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 807-7751
North Texas Heart Center8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 807-7748Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medical City Mckinney
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
The staff was awesome. Dr. Tan is kind and competent. It was my first visit and feel fortunate to have been referred to this doctor.
- Cardiology
- English
- Standford Medical School
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.