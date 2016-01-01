Overview of Dr. John Tan, MD

Dr. John Tan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Tan works at John J K Tan MD in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.