Overview of Dr. John Thomas, MD

Dr. John Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Atlantic Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.