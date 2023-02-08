Dr. John Thompson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thompson, DO
Overview of Dr. John Thompson, DO
Dr. John Thompson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
Matthew Weichbrodt, DO10494 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (866) 974-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
Very informative and generated a positive response from me. Terrific personality.
About Dr. John Thompson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1104868280
Education & Certifications
- Pinnacle Health System
- Community General Osteopathic Hospital
- A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Bethany College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.