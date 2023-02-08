Overview of Dr. John Thompson, DO

Dr. John Thompson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Matthew Weichbrodt, DO in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.