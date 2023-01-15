Overview of Dr. John Thompson, DO

Dr. John Thompson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of SWFL in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.