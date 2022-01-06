Dr. John Tilzey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tilzey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tilzey, MD
Overview of Dr. John Tilzey, MD
Dr. John Tilzey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their residency with Boston Medical Center, Orthopedic Surgery Boston Univ Med Ctr/Univ Hp, General Surgery
Dr. Tilzey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tilzey's Office Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bariatric Medicine & General Surgery1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (781) 744-8652
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tilzey?
Total right hip December 21st. Excellent care pre and post. No complications. Everything went smoothly as planned. I highly recommend Dr. Tilley and his caring and efficient staff. You won’t regret it!
About Dr. John Tilzey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1366541732
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center, Orthopedic Surgery Boston Univ Med Ctr/Univ Hp, General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tilzey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tilzey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tilzey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tilzey works at
Dr. Tilzey has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tilzey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Tilzey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tilzey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tilzey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tilzey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.