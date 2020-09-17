Overview of Dr. John Timko, MD

Dr. John Timko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Timko works at DGR Behavioral Health in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Somatoform Disorders, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.