Dr. John Timko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Timko, MD
Dr. John Timko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Timko works at
Dr. Timko's Office Locations
Dgr Mgmt. Inc.2201 Ridgewood Rd Ste 400, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 378-9601
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Already feeling better after second ECT Treatment that I had today. Dr. Timko Was Very Highly Recommended to me. I am very grateful for Dr. Timko Taking me on as a new Patient.
About Dr. John Timko, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1700992948
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timko has seen patients for Somatoform Disorders, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Timko speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Timko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.