Dr. John Turnbull, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Turnbull works at Upper Cumberland Orthopedic Surgery in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.