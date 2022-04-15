Dr. John Visco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Visco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Visco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Visco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Visco works at
Locations
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-2748Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
General Physician PC230 S Cascade Dr, Springville, NY 14141 Directions (716) 592-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Visco has been a very good cardiologist for me. In 2006 6 implanted stents no questions asked. He put in stents where a previous cardiologist said he could not go. When I had my heart attack in 2014, he got me into the hospital, did his thing and I had open heart surgery. He is very personable and very approachable. I highly recommend Dr. Visco as a cardiologist.
About Dr. John Visco, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Visco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Visco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Visco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.