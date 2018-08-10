Dr. John Visser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Visser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Visser, MD
Overview of Dr. John Visser, MD
Dr. John Visser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Visser works at
Dr. Visser's Office Locations
-
1
SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7104Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Visser?
Dr. Visser came to see me in the hospital. He was very thorough and compassionate. He explained everything and made valuable recommendations for my follow up.
About Dr. John Visser, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1255388062
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Butterworth Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Visser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Visser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Visser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Visser works at
Dr. Visser has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Visser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Visser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.