Dr. John Waas, DO
Overview of Dr. John Waas, DO
Dr. John Waas, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Uniontown Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.
They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waas' Office Locations
- 1 8775 Norwin Ave Ste J, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 834-1463
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Uniontown Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient of Dr. W since 2002. I highly recommend this doctor for his depth of knowledge, sound clinical judgement, accuracy in diagnosis, even for rare conditions, adopting correct treatment plan, educating patient appropriately, discussing prognosis, empathy, & compassion for patients, and monitoring the patient diligently. He obtains thorough medical history, orders required diagnostic work up. After moving out of PA, I could not find any other physician like him.
About Dr. John Waas, DO
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
