Dr. John Waas, DO

Hematology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Waas, DO

Dr. John Waas, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Uniontown Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.

They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waas' Office Locations

    8775 Norwin Ave Ste J, Irwin, PA 15642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 834-1463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Frick Hospital
  • Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
  • Uniontown Hospital
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 23, 2018
    I am a patient of Dr. W since 2002. I highly recommend this doctor for his depth of knowledge, sound clinical judgement, accuracy in diagnosis, even for rare conditions, adopting correct treatment plan, educating patient appropriately, discussing prognosis, empathy, & compassion for patients, and monitoring the patient diligently. He obtains thorough medical history, orders required diagnostic work up. After moving out of PA, I could not find any other physician like him.
    V Rastogi — Feb 23, 2018
    About Dr. John Waas, DO

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093789489
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

