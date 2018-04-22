Overview of Dr. John Walsh, MD

Dr. John Walsh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Walsh works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.