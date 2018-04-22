Dr. John Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Walsh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 296-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Walsh has operated on both of my wrists. The right one — perfect! I can write, paint and draw again! It’s like having my life back. My left wrist still hurts and doesn’t move very well. I will be seeing him again to find out what is next! Personally, he is very professional and kind! Always has a bounce in his step. He is also very concerned about me! Great baby blues!!!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo
- Eisenhower Mc
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
