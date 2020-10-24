Overview

Dr. John Walters, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Walters works at Oxnard Camarillo Pul Med Grp in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.