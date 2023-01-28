See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. John Welshofer, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (59)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Welshofer, MD

Dr. John Welshofer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Welshofer works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC and Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Welshofer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 272-3578
  2. 2
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    14135 Ballantyne Corporate Pl Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 376-1605
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 300, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 831-4150
  4. 4
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    937 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 325-1618

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 28, 2023
    First I was seen as soon as I walked in door I never made it to the chair in waiting room. His nurse came in next. She was so nice and made my husband feel very important. Doctor came in and checked me, explained everything then took me to xray. The doctor came back showed me my xrays. Explained everything to me. Best bedside manners you could ever ask for. Highly-qualified and I highly recommend. He Is going to help me with my health issue along with Dr Vermuri who I would highly recommend also. I saw Dr. Vermuri 12 and 1/2 years ago.
    Eric Kane — Jan 28, 2023
    Photo: Dr. John Welshofer, MD
    About Dr. John Welshofer, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508847781
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Welshofer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welshofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welshofer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welshofer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Welshofer has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welshofer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Welshofer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welshofer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welshofer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welshofer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

