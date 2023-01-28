Dr. John Welshofer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welshofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Welshofer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Welshofer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Welshofer's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 (704) 272-3578
-
2
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA14135 Ballantyne Corporate Pl Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 (704) 376-1605Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 300, Matthews, NC 28105 (704) 831-4150
-
4
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA937 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 (803) 325-1618
Hospital Affiliations
Caromont Regional Medical Center
Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
First I was seen as soon as I walked in door I never made it to the chair in waiting room. His nurse came in next. She was so nice and made my husband feel very important. Doctor came in and checked me, explained everything then took me to xray. The doctor came back showed me my xrays. Explained everything to me. Best bedside manners you could ever ask for. Highly-qualified and I highly recommend. He Is going to help me with my health issue along with Dr Vermuri who I would highly recommend also. I saw Dr. Vermuri 12 and 1/2 years ago.
Pain Medicine
29 years of experience
English
- 1508847781
Medical College of Wisconsin
