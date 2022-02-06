Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Willis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Willis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Arthritis Centers of Texas712 N Washington Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 824-8721
Arthritis Centers of Texas2929 N Central Expy Ste 225, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 234-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Willis' since 2014. I have a very complicated medical history and he has been incredibly patient and diligent in working to accurately diagnose and treat me. He goes above and beyond what most physicians will do; always happy to make referrals to other specialists, order any tests that he feels may be helpful, and truly listens and cares about both my physical and mental health. His nurse, Azeneth, is also an incredible person! They make a fantastic team, communication is excellent and they are always willing to help in any way possible. Highly recommend, if you need a great Rheumatologist!
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1093730160
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Willis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Willis speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
