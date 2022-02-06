Overview of Dr. John Willis, MD

Dr. John Willis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Willis works at Arthritis Centers of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.