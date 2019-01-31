See All General Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. John Winston III, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (36)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Winston III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

Dr. Winston III works at Kenneth C.y. Yu MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Sphincterotomy and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth C.y. Yu MD PA
    19288 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste A, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-2828
  2. 2
    North Central Baptist Hospital
    520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 297-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Sphincterotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Sphincterotomy
Hemorrhoids

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 31, 2019
    Outstanding Doctor - Highest Recommendation I was referred to Dr. Winston by my Gastroenterologist to remove a portion of my colon due to recurrent diverticulitis. It was a very positive experience: Dr. Winston met with my spouse and I promptly at the appointed time. He had already received my records and clearly took the time to thoroughly familiarize himself with my case beforehand. The first thing you'll notice is that Dr. Winston is very outgoing and friendly which in turn can put you at e
    Todd H in TX — Jan 31, 2019
    Photo: Dr. John Winston III, MD
    About Dr. John Winston III, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356357255
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.