Dr. John Winston III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Winston III works at Kenneth C.y. Yu MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Sphincterotomy and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.