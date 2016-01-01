Overview of Dr. John Winters III, MD

Dr. John Winters III, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Huggins Hospital, Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Winters III works at New England Cancer Specialists in Scarborough, ME with other offices in Topsham, ME, Kennebunk, ME and Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.