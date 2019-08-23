Overview of Dr. John Wisniewski, MD

Dr. John Wisniewski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Conemaugh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Academy Of Medicine Of Warszawa and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Wisniewski works at John M Wisniewski MD in Conemaugh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.