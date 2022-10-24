Overview of Dr. John Wood, MD

Dr. John Wood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Wood works at HGVC OTORHINOLARYNGOLOGY in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.