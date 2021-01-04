Overview of Dr. John Wulff, MD

Dr. John Wulff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Wulff works at Eastern Indiana Neurology in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.