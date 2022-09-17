Overview of Dr. John Zdral, MD

Dr. John Zdral, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Zdral works at Fullerton Eye Institute in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Cataract Removal Surgery and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.