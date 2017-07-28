Dr. John Zisko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zisko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zisko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Zisko, MD
Dr. John Zisko, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Zisko's Office Locations
Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine7575 5 MILE RD, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 232-6677
Mercy Health - Csmoc Western Hills6045 Bridgetown Rd Ste 4, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 347-9999
Wellington Orthopedic/Sprts Med4701 Creek Rd Ste 110, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 733-8894Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was under the care of Dr. Zisko for a few months while suffering from a broken knee. My spouse has seen Dr. Z numerous times for arthritic knees and a hip. This Dr. takes all of the time needed to explain everything to his patients, in a caring and friendly manner. He, and his staff, have been very comforting and encouraging during our pain and stress, so that we could heal! We are very happy to recommend Dr. Zisko to family and friends.
About Dr. John Zisko, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1528063740
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zisko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zisko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zisko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zisko works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zisko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zisko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zisko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zisko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.