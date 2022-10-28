Dr. Edge accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnathon Edge, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnathon Edge, MD is a Dermatologist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Dr. Edge works at
Locations
Owensboro Office2200 E Parrish Ave, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 663-1064
Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialists Psc161 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 264-0557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Edge and his nurse helped me with my nerves on the day of my procedure. After my stitches were taken out yesterday, I can barely see the incision and I don't expect much, if any, scarring. It can take a while to get an appointment, but that just speaks to how good he is! Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Johnathon Edge, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114969201
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- University Louisville School Of Med
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Eastern Kentucky University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edge works at
Dr. Edge has seen patients for Melanoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Edge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edge.
