Dr. Johnny Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Johnny Stewart, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic2121 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 749-2261
Claremore Womens Clinic1222 N Florence Ave Ste C, Claremore, OK 74017 Directions (918) 749-2261
U.S. Dermatology Partners Paris2725 Ne Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (844) 814-9999
Texoma Dermatology Clinic PA815 Pecan Grove Rd E, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 892-2126Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 3:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Outstanding visit; top notch, down to earth, plain talking, good listener and a great physician.
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
