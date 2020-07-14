Overview

Dr. Johnny Stewart, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.



Dr. Stewart works at Tulsa Dermatology Clinic Inc in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Claremore, OK, Paris, TX and Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.