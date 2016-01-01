Dr. Jolanta Kulpa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulpa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jolanta Kulpa, MD
Overview of Dr. Jolanta Kulpa, MD
Dr. Jolanta Kulpa, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Kulpa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kulpa's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty340 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulpa?
About Dr. Jolanta Kulpa, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Polish
- 1811959893
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulpa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulpa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulpa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulpa works at
Dr. Kulpa has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulpa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kulpa speaks Polish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulpa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulpa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulpa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulpa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.