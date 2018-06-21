Dr. Jolanta Zelaznicka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelaznicka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jolanta Zelaznicka, MD
Overview of Dr. Jolanta Zelaznicka, MD
Dr. Jolanta Zelaznicka, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke's Anderson Campus.
Jolanta Zelaznicka MD41 Corporate Dr Ste 102, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 252-0515
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have a litany of health issues; therefore I have many specialists. I am not too trusting of docs for various reasons such as the lead to my cancer. There are only a few that I really trust & I hate the Porto system for lack of patient/doc confidentiality. Dr. Z is wonderful! She is helpful, takes me seriously, is compassionate & caring, & treats me with dignity. She refers me to docs when needed. My only negative is that sometimes when she’s behind, she’s quick, but I understand! ??
About Dr. Jolanta Zelaznicka, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Templ Univ
- St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
- Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw
