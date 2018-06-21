Overview of Dr. Jolanta Zelaznicka, MD

Dr. Jolanta Zelaznicka, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Zelaznicka works at Jolanta Zelaznicka MD in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.