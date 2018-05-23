Dr. Hourigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jon Hourigan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Hourigan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Hourigan works at
Locations
UK Markey Cancer Center800 Rose St Fl 1, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 257-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hourigan recently performed my surgery for a sigmoid resection. I’m not out of the woods yet, but I couldn’t be happier with the care, advice, and education he has provided so far. This man knows his craft and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jon Hourigan, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1811010531
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hourigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hourigan works at
Dr. Hourigan has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hourigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hourigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hourigan.
