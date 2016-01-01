Dr. Jon Maier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Maier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Maier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.
Locations
Community Endoscopy Ctr LLC1601 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 300, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jon Maier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1528152238
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- New Hanover Reg Med Center|University Hospital
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maier has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maier.
