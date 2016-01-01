Overview

Dr. Jon Maier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.



Dr. Maier works at Community Endoscopy Ctr LLC in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.