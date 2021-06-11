Overview

Dr. Jon Pruett, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans.



Dr. Pruett works at Revival Dermatology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.