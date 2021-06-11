Dr. Jon Pruett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Pruett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jon Pruett, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans.
Dr. Pruett works at
Revival Dermatology8201 Preston Rd Ste 440, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 675-3227Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Pruett was very easy to talk to. He answered all my questions and took care of my issues with professionalism.
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1023071933
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans
