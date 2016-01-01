Overview

Dr. Jonathan Bier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bier works at Hawthorn Medical in North Dartmouth, MA with other offices in East Wareham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.