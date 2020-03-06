Overview of Dr. Jonathan Bingham, MD

Dr. Jonathan Bingham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton.



Dr. Bingham works at Coordinated Health Primary Care in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.