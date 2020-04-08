Dr. Jonathan Brier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Brier, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Brier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Brier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart & Vascular Center Outpatient Services - North Haven2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 747-7300
-
2
Heart & Vascular Center Outpatient Services - Orange325 Boston Post Rd Ste 1C, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 747-7300
-
3
Temple Pt & Life Sciences84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 483-8300
-
4
Ynhh-shoreline Medical Centerlab Med111 Goose Ln, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 747-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brier?
Excellent. I am always taken seriously, and treated with respect and care.
About Dr. Jonathan Brier, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124029772
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brier works at
Dr. Brier has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.